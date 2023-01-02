Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $202.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

