Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 193 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.