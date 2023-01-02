Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

