Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 396 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

