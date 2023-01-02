Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 908 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in GSK by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.14 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

