Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,029 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
