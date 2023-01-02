Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,029 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

