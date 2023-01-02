Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,639 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

HPQ opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.