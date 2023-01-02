Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,750 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

