Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after buying an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

