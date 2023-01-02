Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 770 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after buying an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMW opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

