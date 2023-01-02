Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $104.08 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

