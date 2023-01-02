Whittier Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.82.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

