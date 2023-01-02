Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,621 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.74 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.