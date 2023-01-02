Whittier Trust Co. Sells 499 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,652,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after buying an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 203,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after buying an additional 200,479 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28.

