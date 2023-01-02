Whittier Trust Co. Sells 99 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

