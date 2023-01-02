WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Head to Head Review

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -16.03% 2.98% 1.53% Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of WidePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

WidePoint has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WidePoint and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $87.34 million 0.18 $340,000.00 ($1.74) -1.05 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.21 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -0.69

WidePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WidePoint and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,012.97%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than WidePoint.

Summary

WidePoint beats Healthcare Triangle on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing and analytics solutions. It also offers information technology as a service, including cybersecurity, cloud, network operation, and professional services. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

