Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

