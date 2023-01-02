Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.32 million.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of BGS opened at $11.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 233,068 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after buying an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.