Zacks Research Comments on Associated Banc-Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Stock Down 0.5 %

ASB stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 750.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,535,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 292.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 696,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 519,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,414.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.