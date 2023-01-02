Zacks Research Weighs in on América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for América Móvil in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for América Móvil’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for América Móvil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMX. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.20 on Monday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in América Móvil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.