Zacks Research Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

AAPL opened at $129.93 on Monday. Apple has a 1-year low of $125.87 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock worth $31,645,123 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

