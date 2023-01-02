Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 75,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 68,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $256.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.47 and a 200-day moving average of $285.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $599.73.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

