11,298 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.