13,540 Shares in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 621,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 332,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Home Plate Acquisition by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPLT opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Home Plate Acquisition Company Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.