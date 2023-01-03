13,985 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.
Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54.
