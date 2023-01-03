1,563 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

