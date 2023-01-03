156,900 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

