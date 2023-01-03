169,133 Shares in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SILVERspac by 215.6% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $62,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SILVERspac during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SILVERspac by 21.0% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 664,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,514 shares during the last quarter.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLVRW opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. SILVERspac Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

