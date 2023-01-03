20,000 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,661 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,586,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 934,898 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 602,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 553,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 502,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 91,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.07.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Company Profile

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

