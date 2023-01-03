2,302 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in Etsy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,252 shares of company stock worth $26,484,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $224.73.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

