23,813 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Golar LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

