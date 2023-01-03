25,000 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $8,503,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $14,777,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 311,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.