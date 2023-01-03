25,000 Shares in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $913,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,250,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:THAC opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

