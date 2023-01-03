26,460 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,460 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

