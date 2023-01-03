311 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4,022.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 171,554 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,585,000 after buying an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $472.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

