4,700 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $472.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.32.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

