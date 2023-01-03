50,000 Shares in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 70.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 509,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 168.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLAT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

