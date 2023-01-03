60,785 Shares in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

SRTS opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 34.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.