732 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.51. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

