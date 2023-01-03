74,121 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.