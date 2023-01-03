A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at $838,653.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $284,088.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $141,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 54.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A10 Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ATEN stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also

