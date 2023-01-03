Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day moving average of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

