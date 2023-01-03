Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,896.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

