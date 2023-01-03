Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 13,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,916.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,701 shares of company stock worth $5,449,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.