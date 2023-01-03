Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

