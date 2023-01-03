agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in agilon health were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Several analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $117,578.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $117,578.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $227,182.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $601,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,023,929. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

