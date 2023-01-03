Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $674.89.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.