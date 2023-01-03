Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,003.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

