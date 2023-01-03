Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3,130.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
