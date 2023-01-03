Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.